Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Of note, bank stocks are leading the charge lower as the retreat in bond yields is stirring up some nerves in the market. US futures are also down to the lows for the day with S&P 500 futures down 0.5%, Nasdaq futures down 0.2%, and Dow futures down 0.7%.