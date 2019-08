Not a great sign

European equities bounced early but gave it all back late as the optimism about the better yuan fix faded:





UK FTSE 100 -0.7%

French CAC - flat

German DAX -0.6%

Italy MIB -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.9%



The soft finish is a poor signal. The US market is battling to hold into positive territory.





Here is the intraday look at the DAX.