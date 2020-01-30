European major indices end the day with steep declines

German DAX, -1.46%



France's CAC, -1.49%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.41%



Spain's Ibex, -1.0%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.62%



In the 10 year benchmark market, yields are mostly lower. The UK 10 year yield but the trend and rose 2.7 basis points after the Bank of England Rates unchanged. Below are the basis point changes and high/low yields for the day.











In the forex market, the ranking of the strongest and weakest currencies remain the same as the New York start. The GBP remains the strongest, while the AUD and NZD are the weakest. The USD remains mixed with gains against the CAD, AUD and NZD and declines versus the GBP, CHF, JPY and EUR.











In the US stock market, the major indices have had a volatile down, up, down and up day with most of the price action below the unchange level today. The coronavirus impact remains a concern. US GDP came in a little better-than-expected at 2.1%. However the consumption piece was weaker than expectations at 1.8%.







A snapshot of the US stock market currently shows:



S&P index -15.42 points or -0.46% at 3257.90. The low reached 3242.80



NASDAQ index 44 points or -0.48% at 9231.75. The low reached 9185.184



the Dow is down -80 points or -0.27% at 28661. The low extended to 28489.76



In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 5 year down the most at -3.2 basis points. The 30 year is finding less demand and is down -1.6 basis points. The 2 – 10 year spread is down marginally from 17.11 basis points at the close yesterday to 16.81 basis points currently.









