US shares move back into the negative as well

The major European markets are now closed and are closing lower on the day.







The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -0.45%



France's CAC, -0.58%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.13%



Spain's Ibex, -0.27%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.97%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading lower today led by a -7.2 basis point decline in the Italian issue.











In other markets, US stocks are back in the red after a run higher into positive territory ran on steam:



S&P index, -0.05%



NASDAQ index, -0.05%



Dow industrial average, -0.22% In the US debt market, US yields are now mixed with the 2 year up 1.0 basis point and the 10 year down -1.4 basis points.











In the forex market, the CHF has moved to the strongest of the majors (from the EUR), while the AUD remains the weakest.