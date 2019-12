German DAX recovers after yesterday's sharp fall

The European shares are ending the session with mixed results The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +0.21%. Today's gains corrected a small portion of the 3 consecutive sessions of losses



France's CAC, -1.03%. It is trading at one month lows



UK's FTSE, -1.62%. Today was the worst day in 2 months



Spain's Ibex, -0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged







In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields move back to the downside. The Portugal 10 year yield is down -10.1 basis points. The French 10 year OAT is back below the 0.0% level after closing above yesterday.