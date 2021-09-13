Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones in Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
A slow start to the new week as equities are looking to try and sort their feet out after a bit of a retreat last week. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, while Dow futures are also up 0.2% in the early stages.

In Asia, the Nikkei continues its good form as it closes up 0.2% while the Hang Seng is weighed lower by 2.3% amid continued regulatory crackdowns by Chinese authorities and Shanghai Composite up marginally by 0.1%.
