Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1% A slow start to the new week as equities are looking to try and sort their feet out after a bit of a retreat last week. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, Nasdaq futures flat, while Dow futures are also up 0.2% in the early stages.





In Asia, the Nikkei continues its good form as it closes up 0.2% while the Hang Seng is weighed lower by 2.3% amid continued regulatory crackdowns by Chinese authorities and Shanghai Composite up marginally by 0.1%.