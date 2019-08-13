Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

This comes as European traders are balancing out a weaker performance by US (overnight) and Asian equities with US futures pointing towards mild gains in the new day.





E-minis are holding 0.2% higher so far and that is allowing for a mild improvement in the risk sentiment as we begin European trading.





That said, keep an eye on bonds once again as any significant move there will no doubt jolt markets awake as we navigate through the day/week. Treasury yields are holding more steady so far - a tad weaker but nothing much - but be wary that things can easily start moving considering that the global risk appetite remains weak.



