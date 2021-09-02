Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A bit more of a tepid mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures flat
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%
This mirrors the mood in US futures with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures flat, while Dow futures are down 0.1%. There's just a lack of appetite in the market at the moment as we look to get things going in Europe.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes up 0.3% while the Hang Seng is down 0.1% and Shanghai Composite up 0.5% going into the closing stages of the day amid more mixed/cautious trading.

