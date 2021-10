Tepid tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% After solid gains yesterday, equities are looking more tepid and slightly subdued on the day as we wait on the US non-farm payrolls report for further clues before the weekend.





US futures are also little changed, with S&P 500 futures flat, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures up 0.1% on the day currently.