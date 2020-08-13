Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.7%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
There aren't any firm hints about the risk mood as we get the session going, with US futures are down ~0.1% but keeping closer to flat levels in general. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are down a little with 10-year yields lower by 1.3 bps to 0.662%.

Asian equities are riding back of the optimism from Wall Street yesterday for the most part, with the dollar keeping weaker alongside calmer tones in precious metals today.

