Eurostoxx futures -0.3% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%

There aren't any firm hints about the risk mood as we get the session going, with US futures are down ~0.1% but keeping closer to flat levels in general. Meanwhile, Treasury yields are down a little with 10-year yields lower by 1.3 bps to 0.662%.





Asian equities are riding back of the optimism from Wall Street yesterday for the most part, with the dollar keeping weaker alongside calmer tones in precious metals today.



