Eurostoxx futures +0.3% in early European trading

Slight optimism in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
  • Spanish IBEX futures +0.3%
This follows the mostly more positive session yesterday, although the DAX did drop a little. But at least it reaffirms steadier risk sentiment going into European trading.

US futures are keeping more mixed with Nasdaq futures up 0.1% while S&P 500 futures and Dow futures are both down 0.1%.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.2% while the Hang Seng is up 1.0% and Shanghai Composite up 0.7% as Chinese markets exude calmer tones on the day.
