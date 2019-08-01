Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer touch in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.3%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
ForexLive
This reflects the overall softer mood in Asia as well as Wall St overnight as the Fed disappointed investors hoping for a stronger conviction for more rate cuts in the coming months. US futures are also a tad softer, though off the lows with E-minis down by just 0.1%.

Despite the softer mood here, it isn't really translating to much direct influence on major currencies as yields and the dollar are still the major focus for the time being.

