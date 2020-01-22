Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading
The risk recovery carries over to Europe in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.5%
- French CAC 40 futures +0.4%
- UK FTSE futures +0.3%
This largely mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are up by ~0.5% currently, as investors continue to brush aside fears of the new coronavirus outbreak in China.
That is keeping risk sentiment slightly more upbeat as we begin the session with USD/JPY still sitting around 110.00 and gold down by 0.4% to $1,552.35.