Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading
Slightly softer tones in early trades
It is still early in the day but European futures aren't really picking up on much enthusiasm as we look to kick start the session.
- German DAX futures -0.3%
- UK FTSE futures -0.4%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
One can point to lingering US-China tensions and virus developments worsening in the region but from a technical perspective, there may be some hints of exhaustion as well:
The key trendline support in the DAX highlighted will be one to watch in case of further weakness in European stocks over the next few sessions.
