Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading







The key trendline support in the DAX highlighted will be one to watch in case of further weakness in European stocks over the next few sessions.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The key trendline support in the DAX highlighted will be one to watch in case of further weakness in European stocks over the next few sessions.

One can point to lingering US-China tensions and virus developments worsening in the region but from a technical perspective, there may be some hints of exhaustion as well: