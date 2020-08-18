Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer tones in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.4%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
It is still early in the day but European futures aren't really picking up on much enthusiasm as we look to kick start the session.

One can point to lingering US-China tensions and virus developments worsening in the region but from a technical perspective, there may be some hints of exhaustion as well:

DAX
The key trendline support in the DAX highlighted will be one to watch in case of further weakness in European stocks over the next few sessions.
