Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

The Fed aftershocks continue to reverberate

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.5%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.2% This mirrors the mood in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% currently. That continues the softer tone from yesterday after the Fed brought forward rate hike projections.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.9% at 29,018.33 while the Topix ends the day down 0.6% at 1,963.57. The BOJ is still likely to stay on the sidelines for now.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1%.