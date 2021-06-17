Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Fed aftershocks continue to reverberate

  • German DAX futures -0.4%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.5%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.2%
This mirrors the mood in US futures, where S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% and Nasdaq futures down 0.4% currently. That continues the softer tone from yesterday after the Fed brought forward rate hike projections.

In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.9% at 29,018.33 while the Topix ends the day down 0.6% at 1,963.57. The BOJ is still likely to stay on the sidelines for now.

Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose