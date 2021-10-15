Eurostoxx futures +0.5% in early European trading

The risk mood leans towards the positive side in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.4% This mirrors the mood in US futures, which are up roughly 0.4% on the day currently. Equities have bounced back quite well from the early setback at the start of the week and the calmer tones in the bond market is arguably helping with sentiment for now.





Commodity currencies are keeping slightly firmer as such with NZD/USD up 0.3% to 0.7055 as the kiwi leads gains, while the yen is the laggard on the day so far.