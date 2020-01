European equities will have some catching up to do

German DAX futures +0.5%

French CAC 40 futures +0.5%

UK FTSE futures +0.5%

This is mainly to account for the late recovery in US equities seen in overnight trading, but the overall risk mood today is also more modest with US futures and Treasury yields keeping more flat as we begin the session.





USD/CHF is a little higher at 0.9712 with USD/JPY also a tad higher at 109.06 currently.