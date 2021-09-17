Eurostoxx futures +0.6% in early European trading

Upbeat tones in early trades

German DAX futures +0.4%

UK FTSE futures +0.5% This follows the more solid session yesterday, as European indices continue to keep more optimistic going into the final trading day this week.





Elsewhere, US futures are steady and seen roughly up 0.1% currently. In Asia, the Nikkei closes up by 0.6% while the Hang Seng is a touch higher by 0.3% after a rough week, with the Shanghai Composite marginally lower by 0.1% on the day.