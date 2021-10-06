Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading

A softer mood in early trades

German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.8% The declines in Europe are exaggerated a little after a solid bounce in trading yesterday, closing while US stocks were also surging at the time. Wall St did see a bit of a retreat late on and with US futures keeping more subdued now, it is leading to the declines above.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, Dow futures down 0.3%.