Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading
A softer mood in early trades
- German DAX futures -0.8%
- UK FTSE futures -0.7%
- Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%
The declines in Europe are exaggerated a little after a solid bounce in trading yesterday, closing while US stocks were also surging at the time. Wall St did see a bit of a retreat late on and with US futures keeping more subdued now, it is leading to the declines above.
S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, Dow futures down 0.3%.