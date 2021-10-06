Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A softer mood in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.8%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.7%
  • Spanish IBEX futures -0.8%
The declines in Europe are exaggerated a little after a solid bounce in trading yesterday, closing while US stocks were also surging at the time. Wall St did see a bit of a retreat late on and with US futures keeping more subdued now, it is leading to the declines above.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.4%, Nasdaq futures down 0.6%, Dow futures down 0.3%.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose