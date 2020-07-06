Eurostoxx futures +2.4% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The positive vibes reverberate to Europe in early trades

  • German DAX futures +2.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +1.7%
  • Spain IBEX futures +2.1%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Chinese equities are still surging into the final hour of trading, with US futures also looking buoyed at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up by 1.1% and the overall mood here is keeping risk assets underpinned across the board.

In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are the laggards as such. EUR/USD is inching towards the 1.1300 handle while AUD/USD is testing its 23 June high @ 0.6975.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose