Eurostoxx futures +2.4% in early European trading

The positive vibes reverberate to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +2.3%

UK FTSE futures +1.7%

Spain IBEX futures +2.1%

Chinese equities are still surging into the final hour of trading, with US futures also looking buoyed at the moment. S&P 500 futures are up by 1.1% and the overall mood here is keeping risk assets underpinned across the board.





In the currencies space, the dollar and yen are the laggards as such. EUR/USD is inching towards the 1.1300 handle while AUD/USD is testing its 23 June high @ 0.6975.



