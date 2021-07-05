Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

A tepid start to the new week

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.1% It's a relatively quiet start for risk trades with US futures a touch lower, down 0.1%. Keep in mind that it is also a US holiday so there might not be much appetite for market participants to really go chasing for the time being.





In Asia, the Nikkei closes down 0.6% with virus fears still posing a problem domestically ahead of the Olympics while AxJ equities are more mixed but generally a little higher.





The Hang Seng is down 0.6% though while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.1%.