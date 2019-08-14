Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Mild optimism observed in Europe in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

Slight gains are seen at the open, carrying over the mood from Asian trading but expect sentiment over the next few hours to be dictated by the bond market.





Treasury yields are holding weaker so far today and is telling that there is some hint of caution still in markets despite the optimism yesterday. US 10-year yields are down by 3.4 bps at 1.67% currently with 2s-10s holding at ~4 bps.



