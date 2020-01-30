Eurostoxx futures -0.9% in early European trading

The softer risk tone reverberates to Europe in early trades

German DAX futures -0.8%

French CAC 40 futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.7%

This follows the mood from Asia and US futures, which are down by ~0.5%, not helped by Facebook earnings - which disappointed on slower growth, profits.





It is still all about virus fears in markets today, as investors continue to grapple with the rising uncertainty about the situation in general. There is no doubt that the outbreak is going to significantly impact the Chinese and global economy in Q1 2020.





However, the predicament is that we may still see things get a lot worse before they become any better over the next few days/weeks.



