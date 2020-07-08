Eurostoxx futures -0.8% in early European trading

Softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures -0.8%

UK FTSE futures -0.9%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.9%

US stocks sagged into the close in trading yesterday and the late drop is sort of weighing on the mood here with European indices set to back off near one-month highs.





That said, the overall risk mood remains more tepid though with US futures sitting closer to flat levels as we get things underway on the session.





As such, major currencies are also struggling for general direction at the moment. The ranges remain tight as well with cable seeing the biggest extension and that is just a 30 pips range - so that isn't telling much.





Meanwhile, the aussie continues to be weighed a tad lower from the Melbourne lockdown news yesterday and the latest from Canberra also isn't too encouraging.



