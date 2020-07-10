Eurostoxx futures -0.4% in early European trading

Softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.4%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

Spain IBEX futures -0.5%

This mirrors the mood seen in US futures, which are trading lower by about 0.7% as well to get the session underway. There are a host of factors one can allude to with regards to the softer risk sentiment, so pick your poison:





1) Fresh outbreaks seen in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Melbourne

2) US coronavirus figures not encouraging (again)

3) Chinese equities being sold, set to snap eight-day winning streak





Or perhaps it is a collective sentiment of all of the above. As for major currencies, the yen and dollar are the two beneficiaries with the aussie the laggard on the day.



