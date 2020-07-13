Eurostoxx futures +1.6% in early European trading

More positive vibes in early trades

German DAX futures +1.7%

UK FTSE futures +1.3%

Spanish IBEX futures +1.5%

It is risk-on as we look to get things underway in the European trading session, with stocks continuing the rally from the end of last week.





As mentioned earlier, some market participants are attributing the nudge higher to this vaccine story but I would argue that this is a continuation of the market brushing aside the rise in virus cases across the US for the most part.





US futures are also at session highs currently, with S&P 500 futures up by a little over 0.6%. Just be mindful though that we are entering into earnings season this week, with financials set to report on Tuesday and Wednesday before we get Netflix on Thursday.



