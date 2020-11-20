Eurostoxx futures flat in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures +0.1

European equities closed lower yesterday, missing out on the late push in US stocks following reports that Congress is to try and restart stimulus talks again.





I wouldn't hold my breath on any immediate positive developments on that but that is perhaps lending to some catch-up for European equities to start the session.





Elsewhere, US futures are still down on the day with S&P 500 futures seen lower by 0.5% (but well off earlier lows from the start of the day) amid the spat between the US Treasury and the Fed in providing more aid to the economy past the year-end.



