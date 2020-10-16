Eurozone August trade balance €21.9 billion vs €18.0 billion expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 16 October 2020

Prior €20.3 billion; revised to €19.3 billion







But there will be more questions surrounding the recovery pace again in Q4, so that is very much the focus right now instead of the more rosy picture in Q3.





Exports grew by 2.0% m/m while imports grew by 0.5% m/m, leading to the larger trade surplus in August. The good news is that there are improvements on both sides and they are slowly getting back closer to pre-virus levels.