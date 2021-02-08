Eurozone February Sentix investor confidence -0.2 vs 2.0 expected

Latest data released by Sentix - 8 February 2021









The current situation index fell from -26.5 in January to -27.5 while the expectations index declined from an all-time high of 33.5 in January to 31.5 in the latest reading.





Sentix notes that:





"The lockdowns in may European countries are leaving their mark. As a result, the EU economy is losing touch with the other regions of the world, which are continuing their recovery course in the month of February."



Adding that broader sentiment was held back by the slow vaccine rollout across the EU and that the US is looking at a much stronger recovery path than Europe.

Euro area investor morale surprisingly slips in the latest Sentix survey as lockdown measures as woes surrounding the vaccine rollout weigh on sentiment.