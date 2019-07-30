Eurozone July final consumer confidence -6.6 vs -6.6 prelim

Latest data released by Eurostat - 30 July 2019


  • Economic confidence 102.7 vs 102.6 expected
  • Business climate indicator -0.12 vs 0.08 expected
  • Industrial confidence -7.4 vs -7.0 expected
  • Services confidence 10.6 vs 10.6 expected
Prior month's release can be found here. Of note, economic confidence continues to fall (from 103.3 in June) to its weakest level since March 2016 now. Other confidence readings also show declines from June and that just highlights further softening in sentiment towards the euro area economy as we navigate through Q3.

