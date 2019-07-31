Eurozone July preliminary CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 July 2019

Prior +1.3%

Core CPI +0.9% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%

Headline inflation comes in within estimates but core inflation slips more than expected and back below +1.0% y/y. That doesn't really feed into much confidence about inflationary pressures in the euro area and reaffirms the ECB's dovish rhetoric last week.





EUR/USD holds near lows for the day at 1.1145 currently, though still within a 20 pips range as traders are anticipating the Fed decision later today.



