Eurozone July preliminary CPI +1.1% vs +1.1% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 July 2019

  • Prior +1.3%
  • Core CPI +0.9% vs +1.0% y/y expected
  • Prior +1.1%
ForexLive
Headline inflation comes in within estimates but core inflation slips more than expected and back below +1.0% y/y. That doesn't really feed into much confidence about inflationary pressures in the euro area and reaffirms the ECB's dovish rhetoric last week.

EUR/USD holds near lows for the day at 1.1145 currently, though still within a 20 pips range as traders are anticipating the Fed decision later today.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose