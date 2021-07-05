Eurozone July Sentix investor confidence 29.8 vs 28.1 prior
Latest data released by Sentix - 5 July 2021
- Prior 28.1
Investor morale is seen improving to start 2H 2021 as economic conditions in the region pick up ahead of the summer, with the services sector in particular showing a marked improvement as virus restrictions are loosened. Sentix notes that:
"The massive investments by member states, supported by a continuously expansive monetary policy b the ECB, stabilised the euro area economy during lockdowns. As restrictions are removed, services and trade are now seeing an upward trend."