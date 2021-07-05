Eurozone July Sentix investor confidence 29.8 vs 28.1 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Sentix - 5 July 2021

Latest data released by Sentix - 5 July 2021
Investor morale is seen improving to start 2H 2021 as economic conditions in the region pick up ahead of the summer, with the services sector in particular showing a marked improvement as virus restrictions are loosened. Sentix notes that:

"The massive investments by member states, supported by a continuously expansive monetary policy b the ECB, stabilised the euro area economy during lockdowns. As restrictions are removed, services and trade are now seeing an upward trend."
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose