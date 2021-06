Latest data released by Eurostat - 29 June 2021





Economic confidence 117.9

Prior 114.5

Industrial confidence 12.7

Prior 11.5

Services confidence 17.9

Prior 11.3

A modest bump in overall confidence levels and that highlights the optimism surrounding the European economy going into the summer. The trend is likely to continue in the months ahead but the delta variant spread of the virus poses a risk to the outlook.