Markit - August 20 2020





Prior 54.7

Manufacturing PMI 51.7 vs 52.9 expected

Prior 51.8

Composite PMI 51.6 vs 54.9 expected

Prior 54.9

The earlier release from Germany and France pointed to a slow down in the PMI data and the European data is below expectations across the board. EURUSD down a few ticks towards session lows. This does not bode well for Friday in terms of risk, UK PMI's to come in 30 minutes.





This is a pivotal point for the eruozone and the slowing recovery picture will be eyed carefully by the ECB.