Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 August 2019





Prior -0.1%

PPI +0.7% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +1.6%

Producer and import prices continue to slip further and that's not suggestive of solid inflationary pressures (a proxy indicator) in the euro area. That said, the data here is a lagging one as we already have CPI data for July released earlier in the week.