Latest data released by Eurostat - 2 August 2019





Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.6%

Retail sales +2.6% vs +1.3% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%; revised to +1.0%

The beats here may look good on paper but they are very much factored into the Q2 GDP report seen earlier in the week already. As such, there isn't much to shout about here and the negative revisions also take some shine off the positive spin.