Eurozone Q2 preliminary GDP +0.2% vs +0.2% q/q expected

Latest data released by Eurostat - 31 July 2019

Prior (Q1) +0.4%

GDP +1.1% vs +1.0% y/y expected

Prior (Q1) +1.2%

Although within estimates, quarterly growth slows down once again in the second quarter and highlights weakness in the Eurozone as the region continues to deal with a slump in the manufacturing sector. So far, initial signs point to prolonged weakness into Q3 and that won't be good news for the euro if economic data continues to disappoint down the road.



