EUR/USD forecast to 1.20

TD say the USD index is around 15% overvalued

Says thought that as "the source of global credit" the US dollar will still benefit from bouts of risk aversion

On eur:

market perceptions on the currency are changing

Positives for EUR are are

euro zone management strategy of the virus

mobility data signal of improving growth prospects

Leaders' approval ratings

a rule-compliant citizenry

On the US:

U.S. states look fragmented on political lines

TD recommend buy EUR/USD dips toward 1.11