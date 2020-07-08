EUR/USD forecast to 1.20

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

TD say the USD index is around 15% overvalued

  • Says thought that as "the source of global credit" the US dollar will still benefit from bouts of risk aversion
On eur:
  • market perceptions on the currency are changing
Positives for EUR are are 
  • euro zone management strategy of the virus 
  • mobility data signal of improving growth prospects
  • Leaders' approval ratings
  • a rule-compliant citizenry 
On the US:
  • U.S. states look fragmented on political lines
TD recommend buy EUR/USD dips toward 1.11
  • projection is 1.20 next year

