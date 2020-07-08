EUR/USD forecast to 1.20
TD say the USD index is around 15% overvalued
- Says thought that as "the source of global credit" the US dollar will still benefit from bouts of risk aversion
On eur:
- market perceptions on the currency are changing
Positives for EUR are are
- euro zone management strategy of the virus
- mobility data signal of improving growth prospects
- Leaders' approval ratings
- a rule-compliant citizenry
On the US:
- U.S. states look fragmented on political lines
TD recommend buy EUR/USD dips toward 1.11
- projection is 1.20 next year