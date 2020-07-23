EU's Barnier: There is objective risk of a no-deal Brexit outcome
Further comments by Barnier
- We are willing to negotiate to the last moment
- Neither UK nor EU has considered abandoning talks
On the issue of abandonment, Barnier says that "it is very stimulating to read the British press but you shouldn't believe everything you read". Sure, sure. They're not abandoning talks but then they're also not getting any closer to a deal than the stated positions at the start of the year. September can't come soon enough.