EU's Šefčovič: We are not going to sign a Brexit agreement at any cost

EU vice president of interinstitutional relations, Maroš Šefčovič, remarks

  • We will focus on achieving a good agreement
  • Ready to work until the last minute to get a good agreement for both sides
  • Any agreement must be fair for both sides
Some token remarks by Šefčovič, as the EU mainly wants to communicate that they are ready to head back to the negotiating table this week. But without a will to compromise on both sides, it is tough to see how much progress there will be at the end of the day.
Tick tock, tick tock. Only 73 days to go until we get into the new year.

