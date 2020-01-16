EU's Hogan: There won't be unity on trade in the short-term
It doesn't look like his trip to Washington went down well
- Trump still sees tariffs
- Trump thinking about the short-term i.e. between now and the election
- There won't be unity on trade in the short-term
That sort of puts the crosshair back on the EU now that the US has dealt with China following the Phase One trade deal signing yesterday. But perhaps Hogan can try out a different tactic as he also has some harsh words for China today:
- We are very open, China is not open
- China is not opening up as promised
- China is looking for dominance, influence geopolitically through trade and investment
- Says that cannot let Chinese dominance put EU companies out of business based on unfair subsidies
Maybe a Phase Two deal could perhaps feature the EU as being an ally to the US? I kid.