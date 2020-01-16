EU's Hogan: There won't be unity on trade in the short-term

It doesn't look like his trip to Washington went down well





Trump still sees tariffs

Trump thinking about the short-term i.e. between now and the election

There won't be unity on trade in the short-term

That sort of puts the crosshair back on the EU now that the US has dealt with China following the Phase One trade deal signing yesterday. But perhaps Hogan can try out a different tactic as he also has some harsh words for China today:





We are very open, China is not open

China is not opening up as promised

China is looking for dominance, influence geopolitically through trade and investment

Says that cannot let Chinese dominance put EU companies out of business based on unfair subsidies



Maybe a Phase Two deal could perhaps feature the EU as being an ally to the US? I kid.



