UK PM Johnson to speak with EU's von der Leyen on Brexit matters tomorrow

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is stepping in on Brexit talks









The PM will be speaking to President von der Leyen tomorrow afternoon to take stock of negotiations and discuss next steps.

Just be mindful that this will come after EU chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, and his UK counterpart, David Frost's meeting today before likely revealing their progress, or lack thereof, via the usual press conferences later in the day.





But if anything, just be mindful that there will be Brexit risks going into the weekend now.





The pound is somehow catching a bid on the headline here, with cable erasing earlier losses in a push from 1.2870 to a session high of 1.2930 currently.





The UK spokesperson says that: