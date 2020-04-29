FDA in talks to make Gilead's remdesivir available to patients as is appropriate

Reports from the FDA

There are reports that the FDA is in talks to make Gilead's remdisivir available to patients as is appropriate.







US stocks are trading back up toward session highs.



S&P index is up 58.5 points or is 2.05% at 2921.60. The high price reached 2926.61. The low extended to 2912.16



NASDAQ is up 233 points or 2.71% at 8842. It's high price reached 8843.75. The low extended to 8765.01









The NASDAQ index is trading to the highest level since March 5. It moved above its 100 day moving average this week but close below the level yesterday on the late day selloff. The higher opening today has taken the price back above that moving average at 8677.32. Stay above and the bulls remain more in control.





the S&P index is looking to tested 61.8% retracement of the move down from the February all-time high. That level comes in at 2934.49.