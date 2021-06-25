Fed's Kashkari: US economy is in the beginning of a very, very strong recovery
Upbeat comments from Kashkari:
- We are still in a deep hole, with 7m jobs missing
- Expect high price readings to return to normal
- Some price increases are likely to be temporary
- Some of the high inflation readings are no surprise
- Hard to say definitively how much the extra $300/week in unemployment benefits is affecting the labor market
This is a virtual townhall and I'll add comments as he makes them. Kashkari is a dove and voter in 2023, which will be a key time for the Fed.