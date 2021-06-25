Fed's Kashkari: US economy is in the beginning of a very, very strong recovery

We are still in a deep hole, with 7m jobs missing

Expect high price readings to return to normal

Some price increases are likely to be temporary

Some of the high inflation readings are no surprise

Hard to say definitively how much the extra $300/week in unemployment benefits is affecting the labor market



This is a virtual townhall and I'll add comments as he makes them. Kashkari is a dove and voter in 2023, which will be a key time for the Fed.

