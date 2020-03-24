Final decision to postpone Olympics said to be due within days - sources

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing two sources within the Olympic movement

The report says that a final decision on whether to postpone the Olympics this year will be taken in the coming days. This isn't too surprising after mounting pressure on the decision with more countries supporting such a decision.

Japanese prime minister Abe will be speaking on the phone with IOC president Bach later today and I would expect Bach to let Abe down easy on the matter.
ForexLive

