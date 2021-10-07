Fitch: Kishida unlikely to shift Japan's policy approach sharply

Fitch's take on the new Japanese government

Kishida
  • Economy should benefit in near-term from ebbing of COVID-19 pandemic threat
  • Regardless of impact of policy reforms
  • Does not anticipate significant shift in government's support for BOJ strategy
  • Expects Kishida to announce new stimulus package before next election
Kishida was once dubbed Abe's heir apparent (his cabinet members also features key Abe allies) so I reckon that exemplifies his views on policy for the most part but yes, one shouldn't expect much of a drastic change under his tenure.

Just be mindful that Japan's next general election will take place on 31 October but it should be one that is a rather straightforward affair for Kishida and the ruling party.

