Fitch: Kishida unlikely to shift Japan's policy approach sharply

Economy should benefit in near-term from ebbing of COVID-19 pandemic threat

Regardless of impact of policy reforms

Does not anticipate significant shift in government's support for BOJ strategy

Expects Kishida to announce new stimulus package before next election

Kishida was once dubbed Abe's heir apparent (his cabinet members also features key Abe allies) so I reckon that exemplifies his views on policy for the most part but yes, one shouldn't expect much of a drastic change under his tenure.





Just be mindful that Japan's next general election will take place on 31 October but it should be one that is a rather straightforward affair for Kishida and the ruling party.