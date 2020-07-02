Florida coronavirus cases rise by record 10,109 (now confirmed)

Cases rise 10,109 vs 6563 yesterday

Total cases 169,106 vs 158,997 a day earlier



Cases up 6.4% vs +5.6% seven-day average



Positivity rate 14.6% vs 15% yesterday



Deaths 3617 vs 3550 a day ago (highest one-day rise in a month)

Daily hospitalizations hit record +325



Normally these numbers don't come through this way but via the official tally. Somehow Reuters may have been able to tally county data and get it earlier. Be careful with this, it's not widely circulated at the moment.





Update: These numbers are now confirmed. The good news is that testing increased so the positivity rate wasn't the 20% I feared. The state reported about 70K tests yesterday.







Separately, Nashville's mayor said the city is reverting to Phase 2 from Phase 3 and that bars will be closed.

