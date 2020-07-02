Florida coronavirus cases rise by record 10,109 (now confirmed)

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from Florida, via Reuters

  • Cases rise 10,109 vs 6563 yesterday
  • Total cases 169,106 vs 158,997 a day earlier
  • Cases up 6.4% vs +5.6% seven-day average
  • Positivity rate 14.6% vs 15% yesterday
  • Deaths 3617 vs 3550 a day ago (highest one-day rise in a month)
  • Daily hospitalizations hit record +325
Normally these numbers don't come through this way but via the official tally. Somehow Reuters may have been able to tally county data and get it earlier. Be careful with this, it's not widely circulated at the moment.

Update: These numbers are now confirmed. The good news is that testing increased so the positivity rate wasn't the 20% I feared. The state reported about 70K tests yesterday.

Separately, Nashville's mayor said the city is reverting to Phase 2 from Phase 3 and that bars will be closed.

