Florida virus cases coming up next but there's are questions about the positivity rate

Florida cases due at the bottom of the hour





Florida reported 9,261 cases yesterday but that was down from 12,277 a day earlier. Look for an increase today because the number of tests usually ramps on in the Wednesday report.



At the same time, there are new questions about the positivity rate in Florida, which was at 15.02% on Tuesday.





A report from FOX 35 in Orlando said some laboratories have not been reporting on negative tests. They say "countless" labs have a 100% positivity rate and others are implausibly high.





The report showed that Orlando Health had a 98 percent positivity rate. However, when FOX 35 News contacted the hospital, they confirmed errors in the report. Orlando Health's positivity rate is only 9.4 percent, not 98 percent as in the report. ... FOX 35 News went on to speak with the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday. They confirmed that although private and public laboratories are required to report positive and negative results to the state immediately, some have not. Specifically, they said that some smaller, private labs were not reporting negative test result data to the state.

