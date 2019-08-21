Forecasts for currencies lowered against a still strong USD

Revised forecasts from CBA to reflect what they expect will be a still stronger US dollar to come.

USD gains ahead even though CBA expect a further 3 cuts from the Fed, from September through to March







EUR/USD at 1.10 by the end of this year (prior forecast was 1.17)





Cable to 1.19 by year‑end (prior forecast 1.28)

citing political and Brexit‑related uncertainties



AUD/USD to 0.67 end - 2019 (0.72 previously)

RBA to cuts November and February, 25bp each time

yuan lower to also weigh on the AUD

NZD/USD 0.63 (from 0.68)

still heavy NZ business confidence, global economic risk also

USD/JPY seen around 105 (from 109 prior), ie USD to weaken against yen

UST yields to fall further than expected





