ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bid for US dollar in Asia still
Forex news for Asia trading Friday 10 July 2020
Singapore markets were closed today which thinned out Asia trade somewhat but did not lead to much in the way of volatility.
Overnight weakness across equity and FX risk persisted in the session here with a bid for the USD carrying through during Asia morning trade. Stock in China also slid, in addition to the follow-though from US trade local (state pension fund) selling of large cap China stocks weighed.
News and data flow was light. We had the usual dreadful coronavirus figures out of the US, cases, hospitalisations, deaths all higher; hospitals continuing to be pressured due to capacity limits being approached.
It was a third day of record fatalities in Texas at 105: